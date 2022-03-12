I tried 2 of Martha Stewart’s hacks for cooking scrambled eggs and found the best way to make them fluffy

I initially tried Stewart’s technique on some omelets, which helped me work out a few kinks in the experiment.

I kept my measurements the same for each test and always used two eggs and two ounces of 2% milk (plus some salt and pepper).

For my first two tests, I whisked the eggs and poured them straight into the milk frother — trying both the hot and cold setting on the Nespresso — before cooking each omelet in a pan.

But the frother had zero impact on either setting. Both my omelets tasted almost exactly the same as my control omelet, which I had made without the frother.

I then tried whisking my eggs and milk together before pouring the mixture into the frother. But the resulting omelet still tasted nearly identical.

Finally, I decided to just add milk to the frother and then mix it with my eggs. And that’s when everything changed.