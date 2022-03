I tried 2 of Martha Stewart’s hacks for cooking scrambled eggs and found the best way to make them fluffy

When it comes to whipping up a great plate of scrambled eggs, Martha Stewart has always sworn by this very unique technique.

While I was interviewing Stewart back in March 2020, the lifestyle expert told me that she loves making her scrambled eggs with a cappuccino machine.

Stewart previously demonstrated her coffee-machine hack in a viral Food Network clip. Her blog later revealed that Stewart had been cooking her eggs in a cappuccino machine for years after picking up the trick from famed NYC chef Jody Williams.

“It steams the eggs into the softest, fluffiest scrambled eggs. And, in just a matter of seconds, your eggs are finished,” Stewart says in the Food Network clip. “These eggs are buttery and fluffy and light and delicious.”