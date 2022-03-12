I tried 2 of Martha Stewart’s hacks for cooking scrambled eggs and found the best way to make them fluffy

- I tried two of Martha Stewart’s favorite unique techniques to make the best scrambled eggs.
- I used clarified butter for one taste test, and my eggs were super silky, golden, and rich.
- But using a milk frother completely transformed my eggs — they were the fluffiest I’ve ever made.
Stewart previously demonstrated her coffee-machine hack in a viral Food Network clip. Her blog later revealed that Stewart had been cooking her eggs in a cappuccino machine for years after picking up the trick from famed NYC chef Jody Williams.
“It steams the eggs into the softest, fluffiest scrambled eggs. And, in just a matter of seconds, your eggs are finished,” Stewart says in the Food Network clip. “These eggs are buttery and fluffy and light and delicious.”
Stewart got the idea when she discovered a pan of leftover clarified butter in her fridge, and she said it made “the best scrambled eggs in the whole world.”
“Usually scrambled eggs are overdone or not so tasty,” she told the crowd during her cooking demo. “I cooked the eggs in the clarified butter, and they looked like golden, beautiful scrambled eggs.”
Stewart has two very different techniques for making scrambled eggs. But which one actually makes the best plate?
Obviously, I had to find out.
I wanted to see if the frother could still deliver the “softest, fluffiest scrambled eggs” that Stewart had described. And, since a milk frother is far more affordable than a cappuccino machine, I wondered if it could be a cheaper way to replicate Stewart’s hack.
For my first two tests, I whisked the eggs and poured them straight into the milk frother — trying both the hot and cold setting on the Nespresso — before cooking each omelet in a pan.
But the frother had zero impact on either setting. Both my omelets tasted almost exactly the same as my control omelet, which I had made without the frother.
I then tried whisking my eggs and milk together before pouring the mixture into the frother. But the resulting omelet still tasted nearly identical.
Finally, I decided to just add milk to the frother and then mix it with my eggs. And that’s when everything changed.
The eggs were incredibly soft, creamy, and smooth. I tend to find most omelets too dense, but using a frother had completely changed the texture.
My frother eggs were far smoother and creamier than the eggs I made with regular milk. They were so fluffy, I actually wrote in my notes that they reminded me of whipped cream. My dad, who was also helping me test the eggs, called them “pillowy.”
Stewart’s coffee-machine hack was a total success. But how would it compare to her clarified butter technique? Let’s find out!
You can read my full review of Martha Stewart’s cappuccino eggs here.
Because the milk solids have been removed, clarified butter doesn’t burn as easily as regular butter. Stewart also notes that it turns into a “very clear, golden liquid.”
Stewart recommends using Kerrygold Pure Irish Butter — which has a higher butterfat content than most US brands — when clarifying butter, so that’s what I grabbed for this experiment.
“Melt the butter over low heat,” author Meggan Hill writes. “If the butter boils, the milk solids get dispersed throughout the fat and you won’t be able to skim them off.”
“Skim off the foamy milk solids that rose to the top,” she continues. “What you’re left with is pure butterfat.”
Twenty minutes went by before I started seeing the foamy milk solids. I used a slotted spoon to carefully skim them off the top of my butter.
You will also definitely make more clarified butter than you need for one breakfast, so I’d recommend storing it in a jar or Tupperware instead of a glass — learn from my mistake!
You can read my full review of Martha Stewart’s clarified-butter eggs here.
But the eggs I made with the milk frother were completely transformed. From texture to taste, they were unlike any plate of scrambled eggs I’ve made in the kitchen. It’s clear why Stewart has been using her cappuccino machine to make eggs for years.
So if you’ve got a milk frother lying around, I would definitely try Stewart’s coffee-machine eggs. And if you don’t feel like investing in one, maybe just grab some Kerrygold butter instead.
