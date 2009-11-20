Martha Stewart Says Prison Cost Her $1 Billion

Martha Stewart tells ABC’s “Nightline” that her past jail sentence might have cost her namesake company more than $1 billion.



“I was pissed. OK. Pissed that something could actually affect that. The company had nothing to do with anything. But yet, because I am the face and the brand, my person — it certainly had a harmful effect. When you are prosecuted in such a way, and a great portion of wealth is dissipated, all I can think, so much, is what I could’ve done with all of that for the good of mankind. And — and I hope I can continue.”

