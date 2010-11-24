HOUSE OF THE DAY: Buy Martha Stewart's Manhattan Penthouse At A $2 Million Markdown

Leah Goldman
image

Photo: Courtesy of Sotheby’s

The most recent insider trading scandal on Wall Street must be bringing back bad memories for Martha Stewart.If that’s not enough, she is also dropping the price on her Manhattan penthouse on Perry Street by $2 million to to $13.9 million.

Want to take over from the queen of the home? The duplex penthouse has private keyed elevator access, awesome views and floor to ceiling windows so you’ll never miss a ray of sun. 

Take in the NYC sunshine from all angles with floor to ceiling windows

Martha's modern style doesn't quite look like a page out of her magazine

Enjoy the heat of the sun with no worries, the windows are UV protected

No need for an alarm clock, wake up to the sun beaming in

Perfect view of the Hudson River...

...and unbelievable views of NYC skyscrapers

Live atop this 15 story luxury building

Gorgeous evening views for dinner parties

Watch the sunset over the Hudson River

Martha wasn't the only one involved in scandal...

