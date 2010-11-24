HOUSE OF THE DAY: Buy Martha Stewart's Manhattan Penthouse At A $2 Million Markdown

Photo: Courtesy of Sotheby’s

The most recent insider trading scandal on Wall Street must be bringing back bad memories for Martha Stewart.If that’s not enough, she is also dropping the price on her Manhattan penthouse on Perry Street by $2 million to to $13.9 million.



Want to take over from the queen of the home? The duplex penthouse has private keyed elevator access, awesome views and floor to ceiling windows so you’ll never miss a ray of sun.

