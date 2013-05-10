Martha Stewart Met 2 Of Her Match.com Suitors On The 'Today' Show

Within hours of joining dating website Match.com, Martha Stewart already had more than 1,000 suitors hoping to meet her. Two of those lucky men got to meet the media mogul on the TODAY show this morning.



Stewart, who created a firestorm when she announced she would give online dating a shot in late April, told Matt Lauer that it was “difficult” to narrow down the field from thousands of men, and that she was “slightly apprehensive, but not nervous,” about meeting the final two in person.

Both men are 68, divorced, and work out regularly. The first was Stan, a filmmaker who shoots independent features and commercials (including one of Martha for Kmart in the past) and lives in NYC. He brought her flowers on the show, and told Lauer that he has always liked Stewart.

The second bachelor, Larry, is an executive from New Jersey. He has similar interests to the lifestyle tycoon, like hiking, swimming, and philanthropy. He admitted he was worried contacting Stewart might make him seem like an opportunist, “and that’s not me.”

“None of these have been set up, none of this is fake,” Stewart said to Lauer earlier in the segment. “And I just want everybody to know that, because I want other women in a similar situation to know that it can be done. I hope!”

It may not be “fake,” but Stewart is certainly milking the publicity. Her website is asking people to vote on which of the two bachelors is right for her.

Watch the full “Today” show segment below. And scroll down to see Saturday Night Live’s hilarious take on Stewart’s online dating endeavours.



Here’s the Saturday Night Live parody of Martha Stewart’s Match.com profile.

