Martha Stewart Living Shares Rising On Home Depot And Macy's Sales

Photo: The Associated Press

Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia is up more than 8% today mostly on healthy sales of its products at Macy’s and new partner Home Depot.Overall the company posted a decline for its revenue for the year and its fourth-quarter profits in its earnings release this morning.



Part of the reason for the revenue decline was because ex-partner Kmart’s contributions from the fourth quarter of 2009 were included, which pulled it down by 31%.

Net income decreased to $4.10 million or $0.07 per share from $20.75 million a year ago, which was in-line with analyst predictions.

Revenues reduced from $87.6 million in 2009 to $72.6 million for this year, which fell under analyst expectations

The media and merchandising operations earned $4.1 million, down from $20.8 million in 2009 but this was partly due to the Kmart impact

Macy’s and Home Depot both did well during the holidays with Macy’s reporting a double-digit revenue increase

Revenue from its broadcasting segment also went up 15% to $16.4 million

Shares of Martha Stewart Living have lost about 22% of their value over the past year

Executive Chairman and Principal Executive Officer said 2010 was a transformation year for the company. It partnered with Home Depot, added content to its Hallmark Channel and brought in more digital offerings including the Martha Stewart Living magazine app.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.