Now we know who's buying Martha Stewart Living

AP Martha Stewart Living is selling to Sequential Brands.

Martha Stewart Living is selling to Sequential Brands, the New York-based conglomerate.

The deal will be for $US6.15 a share, valuing the home goods maven’s company at more than $US400 million.

Late last week, shares of Martha Stewart Living soared to around the $US7 mark as investors got ready for a deal announcement.

At $US6.15 a share, the stock is down substantially from the premium investors were paying Thursday and Friday.

