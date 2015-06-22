Now we know who's buying Martha Stewart Living

APMartha Stewart Living is selling to Sequential Brands.
Martha Stewart Living is selling to Sequential Brands, the New York-based conglomerate.
The deal will be for $US6.15 a share, valuing the home goods maven’s company at more than $US400 million.
Late last week, shares of Martha Stewart Living soared to around the $US7 mark as investors got ready for a deal announcement.
At $US6.15 a share, the stock is down substantially from the premium investors were paying Thursday and Friday.
NOW WATCH: Two models in Russia just posed with a 1,400-pound bear
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.