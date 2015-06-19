Someone wants to buy Martha Stewart

Sequential Brands is close to a deal to acquire Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia, according to The Wall Street Journal, and now the stock is exploding higher.

In late trade on Thursday, shares of Martha Stewart Living were up as much as 23% after the Journal’s report, which said a deal with Sequential could be reached within days.

Terms of the deal were not known by the Journal.

Here’s the pop in Martha Stewart shares on Thursday afternoon.

