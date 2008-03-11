Martha Stewart, Kindle Fan (AMZN)

Count Martha Stewart among the Kindle’s growing list of fans: At today’s Bear Stearns conference, the world’s most famous homemaker told Rupert Murdoch that she loves her Kindle (and the fact that she can access the WSJ on it for $119.) Why? With Amazon’s (AMZN) $400 device, she doesn’t have to carry the newspaper or get her fingers dirty.



See Also:

E-Publisher: Kindle Sales Eclipsing Sony’s

Amazon: Kindle Still Sold Out

Behold! A Kindle User

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.