Martha Stewart Just Posted Pictures On Her Blog Of Her Housekeeper Clipping The Toenails Of Her Canaries

Laura Acuna is Martha Stewart‘s housekeeper.



One of her jobs, apparently, is to clip the toenails of Stewart’s collection of red factor canaries.

As the media maven just posted on her blog,

I wanted to have the birds moved back to their original location in the light and airy bird room into another very similar cage. I designed these cages after one that came from France, built around 1900, probably to house doves or quails. The canaries are captured one by one for transport and each bird receives a nail clipping to control the length of the claws. Now that the birds are more centrally located in my home, their pleasant singing can be easily heard throughout the house.

There are 19 more photos of the dramatic relocation on “The Martha Blog.”

(h/t)

