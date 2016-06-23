Martha Stewart just unleashed some epic tweets from Cannes

Martha Stewart/Twitter Martha Stewart is on a boat.

Martha Stewart does not care about your rules. This week, at age 74, the homemaker extraordinaire entered a new phase of her career: “I’m famous and I can do whatever I want.”

Martha attended a Hillary Clinton fundraiser this week, where seats went for at least $33,000. The event — attended by stars like Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lopez, and Sarah Jessica Parker — had a strict no-camera policy imposed by its host, media mogul Harvey Weinstein. Most attendees complied.

“Martha was the only one who didn’t,” an unnamed source told Page Six. “It was like, ‘No rules for Martha!’ She was up in Hillary’s face — not only with an iPhone, but with like a Canon camera.”

Her pictures haven’t surfaced online yet (though she has since updated the world on her canaries in a blog post). Martha is, however, continuing her etiquette-breaking streak.

She just arrived in Cannes, where executives and celebrities are rubbing shoulders at an annual advertising festival. And she unleashed some epic tweets from be The Daily Mail’s yacht party, according to The Daily Dot. In one, she seemed to throw some serious shade at “Keeping up with the Kardashians” sidekick Jonathan Cheban:

The loose voice is new for her. Most of her past tweets look like bland celebrity promotion. See this boring status from a more innocent time (last week):

Tune in at 1230pm ET when I’m LIVE on https://t.co/IMs4FlCNa5 giving a behind the scenes look at my PBS show, Martha Bakes. See you then.

— Martha Stewart (@MarthaStewart) June 17, 2016

Back to the yacht. This is how celebrities should use Twitter.

Better photo of jonathan who is very famous bff of the kardashians who knew! pic.twitter.com/3gYUs9tcWo

— Martha Stewart (@MarthaStewart) June 22, 2016

Now Jason derulo is singing for us Quite a show It’s hot and he is shedding his clothes pic.twitter.com/c6ZBvUkgue

— Martha Stewart (@MarthaStewart) June 22, 2016

Down to his shirtsleeves pic.twitter.com/4IBbHvCvQS

— Martha Stewart (@MarthaStewart) June 22, 2016

Jason really did shed his shirt and continued the amazing show #seriouslypopular #mailonlinre pic.twitter.com/mGM3nugFIc

— Martha Stewart (@MarthaStewart) June 22, 2016

Keep ’em coming, Martha.

