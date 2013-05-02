Martha Stewart Already Has More Than 1,000 Match.com Suitors

Martha Stewart is an eligible bachelorette.



After agreeing on Monday’s “Today” show to give Match.com a try, the 71-year-old media mogul’s dating profile went viral yesterday.

Unsurprisingly, Stewart’s match-making inbox was flooded with more than 1,000 messages from potential suitors in just the first few hours, according to The New York Post.

“She turned off the filter where the messages go directly to her e-mail,” a source close to Stewart told The Post.

The Post also says that media titan has enlisted her niece’s husband Dan Slater, author of “Love in the Time of Algorithms: What Technology Does to Meeting and Mating,” to sort through the eligible bachelors for her.

“There are so many requests,” The Post’s source said. “She’s busy working and hasn’t been able to look through them.”

Previously, Stewart confessed to Matt Lauer that she wasn’t looking for a husband, but something a little more casual.

“I’d like to have breakfast with somebody,” Stewart said. “I’d like to go to bed with somebody. Sleep with somebody.”

