Martha Stewart Tweeted That The IPad Steve Jobs Gave Her Broke And Now Apple PR Wants Her To Stop

A series of tweets from Martha Stewart is going viral today. It’s about some troubles she had with an iPad Steve Jobs gave her.

What the heck is going on? Here’s the breakdown.

Martha Stewart took to Twitter today to complain about how her iPad cracked when she dropped it.

I just dropped my iPad on the ground and shattered two glass corners. What to do?does one call Apple to come and pick it up or do I take it?

— Martha Stewart (@MarthaStewart) September 25, 2013

Then it looks like she called Apple support, thinking they would come to her house and pick up her broken iPad. (For the record, Apple customer service does not do this. If your iPad is broken, you have to take it to the Apple Store yourself.)

I am still waiting for an apple rep to come pick up my IPad. No action yey

— Martha Stewart (@MarthaStewart) September 26, 2013

Next, Stewart apparently realised her error and tweeted that it would be a good idea if Apple did have a service where someone came and picked up a customer’s broken iThing.

Maybe I have had a good entrepreneurial idea? Apple Now? Like same day delivery from Amazon? I think I am on to something. Same day fixit!!!

— Martha Stewart (@MarthaStewart) September 26, 2013

And then she claimed it was all just a joke.

So is it time to put out the fires and admit I was just pissed off at the fact my precious ipad shattered and I wanted to make light of it??

— Martha Stewart (@MarthaStewart) September 26, 2013

But Apple PR apparently didn’t get the joke. Also, Steve Jobs gave Stewart her iPad, so it’s a shame she broke it!

i cannot believe that Apple Public Relations is mad at me for tweeting about my Ipad and how to get it fixed! steve jobs gave it to me!

— Martha Stewart (@MarthaStewart) September 27, 2013

In short, this looks like a very bad joke from Stewart that eventually caught the attention of Apple PR.

