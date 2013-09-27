Martha Stewart Tweeted That The IPad Steve Jobs Gave Her Broke And Now Apple PR Wants Her To Stop

Steve Kovach

A series of tweets from Martha Stewart is going viral today. It’s about some troubles she had with an iPad Steve Jobs gave her.

What the heck is going on? Here’s the breakdown.

Martha Stewart took to Twitter today to complain about how her iPad cracked when she dropped it.

Then it looks like she called Apple support, thinking they would come to her house and pick up her broken iPad. (For the record, Apple customer service does not do this. If your iPad is broken, you have to take it to the Apple Store yourself.)

Next, Stewart apparently realised her error and tweeted that it would be a good idea if Apple did have a service where someone came and picked up a customer’s broken iThing.

And then she claimed it was all just a joke.

But Apple PR apparently didn’t get the joke. Also, Steve Jobs gave Stewart her iPad, so it’s a shame she broke it!

In short, this looks like a very bad joke from Stewart that eventually caught the attention of Apple PR.

