Martha Stewart Loves Flying Her Fancy Drone All Over Her Farm

Martha Stewart has a drone, and she absolutely loves it.

In Vanity Fair, Stewart delights in talking about her drone — a fancy “AR 2.0” model by a French company called Parrot — which she only flies around outside (it would just “bang into stuff” indoors, she says.)

This is the Parrot AR.Drone 2.0 Power Edition:

Stewart tells Vanity Fair,

“It has a little camera. You connect it to your iPhone, and you can control it with your iPhone, and it flies all over my farm and takes pictures. It takes wonderful aerial photographs … I keep it up pretty high. And you can control the altitude, you can control the speed, you can control where it’s going. It’s easy to use, actually. You can really control it, it’s gentle. It’s lightweight, too; it’s very beautiful.”

She says she likes getting photos of her farm animals.

This is the Parrot AR.Drone 2.0 Power Edition in action (not Stewart’s personal drone, but the model she has):

