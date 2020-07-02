I tried cooking eggs in a coffee machine like Martha Stewart, and it made the best omelette I’ve ever had

- Martha Stewart told me that she loves making scrambled eggs in a cappuccino machine.
- I used a Nespresso milk frother from a cappuccino machine to see if it would make a difference.
- Frothing the milk first and then mixing it with eggs made the fluffiest omelette I’ve ever tasted.
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Martha Stewart has taught me many things, from her secret to cooking perfect rice to techniques for taking the perfect pool selfie.
During my interview with the lifestyle expert, Stewart casually revealed that she often makes her scrambled eggs with the same machine that whips up her coffee.
Never one to shy away from a good hack, I put Stewart’s trick to the test – and ended up making some of the fluffiest eggs I’ve ever tasted.
“It steams the eggs into the softest, fluffiest scrambled eggs. And, in just a matter of seconds, your eggs are finished,” Stewart declares as she spreads the eggs on a piece of toast. “These eggs are buttery and fluffy and light and delicious.”
After the clip made numerous headlines, Stewart’s blog revealed that the lifestyle expert has been cooking her eggs with an espresso machine for years after she learned the trick from top NYC chef Jody Williams, who owns Via Carota and Buvette.
The machine doesn’t have a steam wand like Stewart used in the clip, but I was intrigued by the milk frother. Could it have a similar effect on the eggs? Would they actually taste any different?
Since a milk frother is far more affordable than a cappuccino machine, I also wanted to see if it could be a cheaper alternative to Stewart’s trick.
The results weren’t exactly impressive. Both of the omelettes tasted nearly indiscernible from my control omelette, which I had made without using the frother.
But when I put some milk into the frother first and then mixed it with the eggs, everything completely changed.
While my trial run proved that only putting eggs in the frother made little difference, I wondered if adding milk into the mix might change things.
There wasn’t any discernible difference in the consistency or texture. It just tasted kind of sad and flat.
On to the next one.
The eggs definitely tasted a little fluffier and smoother. But, after seeing how much they had puffed up in the pan, I was expecting the difference to be far more dramatic.
So I ran one more omelette test.
The eggs were bubbling so much they almost looked like a fluffy cloud or soft pillow.
I didn’t realize how dense my usual omelettes were until I had something else to compare them to. It was like eating chocolate mousse instead of cake — just, you know, with eggs.
My dad, who offered to help me eat a bunch of omelettes for the day (and make sure I didn’t ruin his cappuccino machine), agreed.
“It feels lighter,” he said as he took another bite.
My frother eggs were definitely fluffier and creamier. I wrote in my notes that their consistency was almost “like whipped cream,” while my dad described them as “pillowy.”
Even with slightly different tools, I was able to use Stewart’s hack and make some of the best homemade eggs I’ve ever had.
As my dad declared: “You pour the coffee, you start the milk frother, time for your best omelette ever!”
- Read more:
- Martha Stewart said the best meal Snoop Dogg taught her how to make was a lobster dish with sherry
- Photos show how scrambled eggs can look different depending on how you cook them
- Martha Stewart had the perfect response to Chelsea Handler copying her sultry pool selfie
- Martha Stewart told us how to make the perfect rice in just minutes
- I lived like Ina Garten in lockdown for a day and it was the most fun I’ve had in quarantine
-
- This is an opinion column. The thoughts expressed are those of the author(s).