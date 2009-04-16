Martha Stewart Gets A Million Dollar Raise

Never mind that Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia’s stock plunged $6 a share from last September to March, being its CEO is still a cushy job.

Martha Stewart just inked a new three-year contract with the company she founded, raising her base salary from $900,000 to $2 million a year and giving her a one-time retention bonus of $3 million, according to documents filed with the SEC Wednesday. Martha’s annual bonus will remain roughly the same: $1 million-1.5 million.

Yes, being the head of Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia is, as Stewart famously used to say, a good thing. Being an MSO stockholder, not so much. But their fortunes seem to be improving.

