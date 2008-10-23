Martha Stewart Feuding With Wenda Harris Millard

All is not well in Martha’s house, apparently, at least for new CEO Wenda Harris Millard. The two women are feuding, the Post reports. Speculation has begun that Wenda will get thrown out on her ear and then go run Microsoft’s Internet group:



A rift is developing between Martha Stewart and the newly crowned co-CEO of her company, Wenda Harris Millard, The Post has learned.

According to multiple sources close to either Stewart or Millard, the pair isn’t seeing eye-to-eye on a number of operational issues and has not yet “gotten on the same page” since Millard was named co-CEO of Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia in June.

According to sources, rumours of the spat are so widespread that companies in the online-advertising world from which Millard hails are keeping a close watch on the situation, hoping that things get bad enough that they can steal her away.

“It’s no secret that Martha isn’t the easiest person to work for,” said a source close to Millard. “It wouldn’t be the end of the world if [Millard] were to leave.”

Indeed, people familiar with the matter blamed part of the friction on differences between the women’s personalities and expectations.

Sources painted Stewart as a hard-charging entrepreneur who has issues with giving up control. Meanwhile, Millard is described as too quick to delegate responsibilities, and appears less comfortable and sure of herself as a CEO than she was as a salesperson.

“Martha likes to roll up her sleeves and get her hands dirty; Wenda doesn’t,” said one source close to both women.

