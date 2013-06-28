Here's What Martha Stewart Has To Say About Paula Deen's Downfall

Martha Stewart said she ‘feels sorry’ for Paula Deen while appearing on Bravo’s ‘Watch What Happens Live!’

Martha Stewart is no stranger to public scandal.



So what does the once disgraced domestic diva think about Paula Deen’s recent racism controversy and subsequent fallout?

“I feel sorry for Paula Deen,” Stewart told Bravo’s Andy Cohen while appearing on Wednesday night’s “Watch What Happens Live!” “She’s a public figure. And I know you have to be extremely careful being a public figure.”

Asked whether she “agreed” with the public and corporate reaction to Deen’s admitted past use of the N-word, Stewart responded, “I don’t want to say whether I agree or not. I just feel you have to really watch yourself especially especially in this day and age, with cameras all over you and google.”

She added knowingly, “What I just said … It’ll be there forever.”

While both Stewart and Deen have had shows on the Food Network, Stewart had “no comment” on Deen’s firing.

But if anyone can give Deen, 66, hope, it’s 71-year-old Martha Stewart.

After serving five months in prison related to her involvement in an insider trading scandal, Stewar has since successfully relaunched her TV, magazine and book publishing empire.

Watch Stewart’s full interview ith Andy Cohen below:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.