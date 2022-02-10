Martha Stewart’s easy chocolate truffles are delicious, minimal effort, and need just 3 ingredients. Here’s how to make them.

- Chocolate truffles are a luxurious way to finish any meal but are often very expensive.
- Martha Stewart’s recipe requires under 10 minutes of work and just three ingredients.
- When they’re this easy and cheap to make, I’m not sure I’ll be buying them in-store any time soon.
From a first glance, the recipe seems to solely rely on a chocolate ganache, which is effectively just heavy cream mixed with melted chocolate. As I had never made truffles before, I was intrigued as I thought there would be more steps.
Requiring only around 10 minutes of work and a short time in the refrigerator, I decided to test the recipe out myself.
- 100g, or 3.5 ounces, heavy cream
- 100g, or 3.5 ounces (99.22g), semi-sweet chocolate
- Unsweetened cocoa powder, for coating
- Pinch of kosher salt.
I did make a few adjustments to the recipe, particularly as the one on Martha’s website makes around five dozen truffles, which was a little excessive to justify for just one person.
This version has just one-fifth of the original measurements, which also means it’s easier to scale up and down. Some of the measurements were also converted from volume to weight, for simplification.
The original recipe also called for vanilla extract as an optional extra, but it works just as well without it in my opinion.
Don’t worry if the truffles aren’t perfectly spherical at this point, just make sure they’re all roughly the same size.
I always find it easiest to shape the truffles while they’re covered in cocoa powder as they’re less likely to stick to your hands.
Next time, I’ll probably add some of the optional extras listed in the original recipe to coat the truffles, such as desiccated coconut or chopped nuts, which would be just as delicious.
As the recipe doesn’t require any specialist equipment or technique, it may be a great way to impress someone else regardless of how confident you are in the kitchen. Alternatively, they’re just as good as a treat to yourself — Valentine’s Day is overrated anyway.
