Martha Stewart’s easy chocolate truffles are delicious, minimal effort, and need just 3 ingredients. Here’s how to make them.

I’m always on the hunt for easy recipes that require little effort and few ingredients but are still tasty. Truffles are always a rare treat for me. Josh Ong/Insider On my eternal quest for food inspiration, I happened to stumble across a recipe from Martha Stewart’s website , which promised easy chocolate truffles. Requiring just three ingredients and minimal effort, they seemed too good to be true. From a first glance, the recipe seems to solely rely on a chocolate ganache, which is effectively just heavy cream mixed with melted chocolate. As I had never made truffles before, I was intrigued as I thought there would be more steps. Requiring only around 10 minutes of work and a short time in the refrigerator, I decided to test the recipe out myself.

The list of ingredients isn’t long. The amount of heavy cream and chocolate doesn’t matter, provided you keep them at the approximate weight. Josh Ong/Insider 100g, or 3.5 ounces, heavy cream

100g, or 3.5 ounces (99.22g), semi-sweet chocolate

Unsweetened cocoa powder, for coating

Pinch of kosher salt. To make around a dozen truffles, you’ll need: I did make a few adjustments to the recipe, particularly as the one on Martha’s website makes around five dozen truffles, which was a little excessive to justify for just one person. This version has just one-fifth of the original measurements, which also means it’s easier to scale up and down. Some of the measurements were also converted from volume to weight, for simplification. The original recipe also called for vanilla extract as an optional extra, but it works just as well without it in my opinion.

Firstly, place your heavy cream and kosher salt on low heat, bringing it up to a simmer. Make sure to not let the cream boil. Josh Ong/Insider Keep an eye on the heat, stirring occasionally to stop a film from forming on the cream.

While the cream is coming up to heat, chop the chocolate into small pieces The smaller the pieces are, the easier they will melt later on. Josh Ong/Insider As there aren’t many ingredients, the chocolate you use for this recipe will heavily affect the eventual taste. I went for high-quality milk chocolate, with around 37% cocoa, which is probably about as little cocoa as you’d want to go.

Once chopped, place your pieces into a bowl. Stealing a few chunks from this bowl for snacking is probably allowed. Josh Ong/Insider Make sure the bowl you’re using is heatproof.

Once your cream is simmering, pour it onto the chocolate flakes. The chocolate should start melting instantly. Josh Ong/Insider Using a spatula or a spoon, fold the warm cream mixture into the chocolate pieces to start melting it.

Continue to keep folding the cream into the chocolate until it is fully melted. The mixture should become very glossy. Josh Ong/Insider You’ll know when you’re finished when there are no lumps or solid pieces of chocolate left in the ganache.

Once fully incorporated, place it in the refrigerator for at least 2 hours, or until it fully solidifies. You only need to loosely wrap the bowl in the refrigerator. Josh Ong/Insider The mixture will have thickened slightly by the time the chocolate has melted, but will still be almost syrupy.

Remove from refrigerator once fully chilled, start to carve out the rough shape of the truffles using a teaspoon. The mixture should be solid and keep its shape. Josh Ong/Insider I like to use two teaspoons to get them in roughly the right shape, alternatively, Stewart also suggests using a melon baller in her recipe. Don’t worry if the truffles aren’t perfectly spherical at this point, just make sure they’re all roughly the same size.

Next, take your truffles and roll them in your cocoa powder and start to shape them more evenly. I like to use a plate to roll the truffles around easily, but a bowl will work just as well. Josh Ong/Insider To shape the truffles into spheres, take one at a time and roll them between the palm of your hands until they are in a ball shape. I always find it easiest to shape the truffles while they’re covered in cocoa powder as they’re less likely to stick to your hands.

Once fully coated, place them back in the refrigerator to help them keep their shape. Store them on a lined baking sheet while you’re working to stop the cocoa powder from getting everywhere. Josh Ong/Insider Sealed in an airtight container in the refrigerator, these truffles will last up to two weeks, or as long as you can hold off from eating them — whichever comes first.