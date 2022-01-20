Martha Stewart reveals she used to date Anthony Hopkins — but dumped him because she couldn’t stop thinking of him as Hannibal Lecter

Martha Stewart/Anthony Hopkins Getty Images

Martha Stewart said she used to date Anthony Hopkins, but dumped him because she couldn’t stop thinking about him as Hannibal Lecter.

In a game of “Where’s the lie?” on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” DeGeneres guessed this fact was a lie.

She said she couldn’t take Hopkins to her house in Maine because all she “could think of was him eating… You know.”

Martha Stewart revealed that she used to date Anthony Hopkins — but had to end the relationship because she couldn’t stop thinking about his role as Hannibal Lecter, the infamous cannibal from “Silence of the Lambs.”

Stewart and Ellen DeGeneres played a game called “Where’s the lie?” On “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” Wednesday, where Stewart had to read three statements about herself and DeGeneres had to guess which one was a lie.

In the second round of the game, Steward opened with: “I dated Sir Anthony Hopkins but broke up with him because I couldn’t stop thinking of him as Hannibal Lecter.”

Her other two facts that round were: “I was asked to host ‘Saturday Night Live’ and my biggest regret is saying no,” and “I have a tattoo of my dog, Creme Brulee, on my foot.”

DeGeneres guessed the latter two were the truths, and dismissed the fact about Hopkins because she didn’t think Stewart would break up with him for that reason.

“I have a big, scary house in Maine,” Stewart countered. “It’s way by itself on 100 acres in the forest and I couldn’t even imagine taking Anthony Hopkins there.”

She continued: “I couldn’t, because all I could think of was him eating… You know.”

“You stopped [dating him] because of that?” DeGeneres asked her guest.

“Yep,” Stewart replied.

Stewart does not, in fact, have her dog tattooed on her foot.

Watch the full clip here: