Martha Stewart revealed why she doesn’t own a single mug

Stewart discussed her distaste for the cup while on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

“I think mugs are sort of clumsy and ugly,” she said. “I have beautiful cups.”

Martha Stewart is known for getting creative in her kitchen, but there’s one common household item you’ll never find in it.

The lifestyle expert recently revealed that she doesn’t own a single mug.

Stewart discussed her distaste for the cup while appearing on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

The conversation began when Fallon asked Stewart if he could pitch her some business ideas during the November 8 episode.

“I always thought maybe I’d pitch you an idea, and maybe we can get into business together,” he said.

“This is like ‘Shark Tank,'” Stewart replied. “I’ve always wanted to be on ‘Shark Tank.'”

But Stewart wasn’t impressed with Fallon’s first idea for “pre-made cranberry slices.”

“Almost like Kraft Cheese, but it’s just cranberry slices,” Fallon explained. “You throw it on a turkey sandwich with stuffing and it’s post-Thanksgiving.”

“You have to package them, they’re messy,” Stewart said. “Make your own cranberry sauce! And just put a nice little spoon of it on your sandwich.”

Fallon then pitched his idea for cookie bread.

“Why is cinnamon toast the only sweet bread you can get out there?” he asked Stewart. “Why not different flavors of sweet bread that taste like sugar cookies or peppermint cookies or some chocolate chips?”

“Why not just eat the cookies?” Stewart replied, much to the amusement of Fallon’s audience.

Fallon’s final idea was a coffee mug that stirs itself, and Stewart immediately shot it down.

“See, I don’t like mugs,” she told him. “I think mugs are sort of clumsy and ugly. I don’t own a mug in my house. I have beautiful cups.”

“We give you mugs every time you’re on our show,” Fallon replied.

“I know,” Stewart said coyly. “I give them away.”