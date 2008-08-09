Martha Stewart Combats Low Morale At MSLO With Pictures Of Happy Employees

Morale at Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia is down after the company axed 25 people this week:



NYP: A week after reporting surprisingly strong financial results, including a swing back to profitability, Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia has wielded the ax, cutting 25 people from its payroll this week, sources confirmed yesterday.

The cutbacks at Martha Stewart‘s company have come across the merchandising, media and corporate ranks.

Morale, which took a tumble when CEO Susan Lyne left last month, has slumped even further, according to one insider.

But Martha Stewart will be damned if she lets you think she doesn’t have happy employees. So, she’s filled up her blog with photos of smiling workers throughout MSLO: the receptionist, the IT guy, customer relations, and even eager interns. Personally, we think they’re all just happy they still have their jobs. Photos below.

