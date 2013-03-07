Martha Stewart Changed The Way America Shops

Photo: MarthaStewart.com

Home goddess Martha Stewart started a line with Kmart in 1997.At the time, she says she was snubbed by her peers for going mass market.



But in court over a contract dispute with Macy’s yesterday, Stewart explained how she changed American home decor forever.

“Before my line with K-Mart, towels were navy, maroon, brown,” she said on the stand. “There was this false belief that poor people did their laundry less than than rich people.”

But Stewart insisted that everyone wanted beautiful things, she said.

“I released towels in pastels like pink, yellow, and sage green,” Stewart said. “Our bestselling colour towel that year was white, and I’m so proud of that.”

Stewart’s ideas were revolutionary at the time. Since then, everyone from Target to Ikea has promoted the idea of “everyday luxury.”

“It’s both incredibly flattering and frustrating,” Stewart said on the stand. “The Martha Stewart Everyday collection started this all.”

