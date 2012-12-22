Amid All The Turmoil, Martha Stewart Is Finally Talking To The Younger Version Of Herself

Brit Morin founded Brit, a domestic lifestyle brand for the technology age.

Photo: Brit

Martha Stewart is the original housekeeping icon—Martha Stewart 1.0.And everyone is calling Brit Morin, the founder of a tech-infused domesticity brand, Brit & Co., Martha Stewart 2.0.



But the two have actually never talked, a source close to Morin told us.

Until this week!

We just noticed that Stewart reached out to Morin on Twitter, asking if Morin had seen the private direct message Stewart sent Morin on the service.

“Just got it. Thank you!” Morin replied.

The timing is interesting. Whatever Stewart wanted to ask Morin, it must have been important, since it came in the midst of a major shakeup at her eponymous company, Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia, where yet another CEO is leaving.

Earlier this year, Morin said that Stewart “was my inspiration. As I grew up, the more I felt disconnected from her.”

While the Brit & Co. website is superficially similar to Martha Stewart’s Web enterprises, at least in the topics it covers, like food and weddings, Morin’s business approach is very different: She’s launching mobile apps like Weduary, using software to deliver functionality like wedding-website tools, not just instructions and recipes.

Now they’re connected. Here’s the tweet. Morin and Stewart haven’t since communicated publicly on Twitter.

@brit Hi Brit. I sent you a DM yesterday. Please check it : ) — Martha Stewart (@MarthaStewart) December 17, 2012

