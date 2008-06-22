Martha Stewart Banned From The UK





Lots of good things in Britain, but Martha Stewart isn’t one of them:

CNN: Lifestyle guru Martha Stewart hopes to return to the United Kingdom as soon as a reported travel ban stemming from her criminal history is “resolved,” the chairman of the company she founded said Friday…

The statement was released after British newspapers, led by the Telegraph, reported that she had been refused a visa to enter Great Britain because of her criminal convictions four years ago…

The newspaper attributed the rejection of her visa to a blanket policy banning people with criminal convictions.

A representative of the British Borders Agency would not comment on Stewart, saying only that “we continue to oppose the entry to the UK of individuals where we believe their presence in the United Kingdom is not conducive to the public good or where they have been found guilty of serious criminal offenses abroad.”

If this is a blanket policy barring people with criminal convictions, it seems like Martha may be shut out for good.

