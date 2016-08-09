Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart are getting together for the strangest new talk show on TV

Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg sit down for a dinner party…

It’s not the setup to a punchline. It’s the synopsis for VH1’s upcoming 10-episode series that is set to premiere in the fall.

“Martha & Snoop’s Dinner Party” will see Martha and Snoop throwing a weekly dinner party in which they invite celebrity friends over for what VH1 described as a “half-baked evening of cocktails, cooking, conversation, and fun where nothing is off-limits,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“My homegirl, Martha, and I have a special bond that goes back,” Snoop Dogg said. “We’re gonna be cooking, drinking, and having a good time with our exclusive friends. Can’t wait for you to see how we roll together!”

Initially, the pairing seems entirely random, but Snoop and Stewart have a history.

The two memorably made brownies together on Stewart’s “Martha Stewart Living,” which Stewart said was one of the highest-rated episodes of the show. When the two came together for the Comedy Central Roast of Justin Bieber, Stewart also revealed that she still uses Snoop’s recipe.

They also proved to be a pretty good duo on ABC’s “$100,000 Pyramid.”

If Snoop can dominate a nature documentary, he can certainly handle a cooking show with the lifestyle expert.

