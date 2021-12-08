I made Martha Stewart’s 5-ingredient chocolate-chip cookies and the easy recipe blew me away

- I enjoy baking, especially around the holidays, and love it when I can find easy-to-follow recipes.
- I tried Martha Stewart‘s recipe for five-ingredient chocolate-chip cookies, which uses almond butter.
- The chocolate-chip cookies came out gooey and really flavorful.
The recipe really does call for only five ingredients.
To make these five-ingredient chocolate-chip cookies, you’ll need almond butter, two eggs, light brown sugar, coarse salt, and chocolate chips.
Since the recipe doesn’t use flour, these cookies are also gluten-free.
I poured the ingredients into a large mixing bowl.
The recipe calls for a cup of almond butter, a cup of chocolate chips, half a cup of brown sugar, a teaspoon of salt, and two eggs.
Unlike with other cookies, you don’t have to separate the wet and dry ingredients before mixing them together. I found that this made the baking process much easier and prevented a ton of cleanup afterward.
I mixed the ingredients by hand until they formed a dough.
It took a few minutes to form the dough using a hand-held spatula. I imagine this would have been even quicker with an electronic mixer.
The dough was sticky from the copious amount of almond butter.
The dough smelled delicious from the nutty aroma of the almond butter and the chocolate chips.
I spooned my dough out onto a baking sheet lined with parchment paper.
After making a few cookies, I realized I had probably made them a little too big. The recipe says to make tablespoon-sized dollops of dough, but mine ended up being about twice that. It slightly affected the cooking time, but my larger cookies turned out just fine in the end.
I placed my cookies in the oven, which I had preheated to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.
I set a timer for 10 minutes, which is what the recipe suggested as the bake time, but I knew they would probably take a little longer given that they were bigger cookies.
The cookies ended up taking about 20 minutes to bake.
I didn’t mind having to wait a little longer for the tops of the cookies to puff up and set, indicating the cookies were done.
I tested my cookies with a toothpick to make sure they were fully cooked.
The toothpick came out clean, so I knew the cookies were fully cooked. After letting them cool for about 10 minutes, it was time to try these unbelievably easy cookies.
The cookies were gooey, had the perfect amount of chocolate, and the rich nuttiness of the almond butter cut through the sweetness.
I was amazed at how easy these cookies were to make, but even more impressed by the final result.
I would definitely make these easy five-ingredient cookies again.
They were perfect for making a quick batch of cookies on the fly, especially since most of the ingredients can already be found in your pantry. I was highly impressed by the flavor, texture, and ease of these cookies, and I will definitely be using this recipe again in the future.