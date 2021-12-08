I made Martha Stewart’s 5-ingredient chocolate-chip cookies and the easy recipe blew me away

The recipe really does call for only five ingredients. The ingredients for Martha Stewart’s five-ingredient chocolate-chip cookies. Erin McDowell/Insider To make these five-ingredient chocolate-chip cookies , you’ll need almond butter, two eggs, light brown sugar, coarse salt, and chocolate chips. Since the recipe doesn’t use flour, these cookies are also gluten-free. You can find the full recipe here.

I poured the ingredients into a large mixing bowl. The ingredients in a mixing bowl. Erin McDowell/Insider The recipe calls for a cup of almond butter, a cup of chocolate chips, half a cup of brown sugar, a teaspoon of salt, and two eggs. Unlike with other cookies, you don’t have to separate the wet and dry ingredients before mixing them together. I found that this made the baking process much easier and prevented a ton of cleanup afterward.

I mixed the ingredients by hand until they formed a dough. I mixed the dough by hand. Erin McDowell/Insider It took a few minutes to form the dough using a hand-held spatula. I imagine this would have been even quicker with an electronic mixer.

The dough was sticky from the copious amount of almond butter. The finished cookie dough. Erin McDowell/Insider The dough smelled delicious from the nutty aroma of the almond butter and the chocolate chips.

I spooned my dough out onto a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. The cookies before being baked in the oven. Erin McDowell/Insider After making a few cookies, I realized I had probably made them a little too big. The recipe says to make tablespoon-sized dollops of dough, but mine ended up being about twice that. It slightly affected the cooking time, but my larger cookies turned out just fine in the end.

I placed my cookies in the oven, which I had preheated to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. The cookies in the oven. Erin McDowell/Insider I set a timer for 10 minutes, which is what the recipe suggested as the bake time, but I knew they would probably take a little longer given that they were bigger cookies.

The cookies ended up taking about 20 minutes to bake. The finished cookies in the oven. Erin McDowell/Insider I didn’t mind having to wait a little longer for the tops of the cookies to puff up and set, indicating the cookies were done.

I tested my cookies with a toothpick to make sure they were fully cooked. The finished cookies on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Erin McDowell/Insider The toothpick came out clean, so I knew the cookies were fully cooked. After letting them cool for about 10 minutes, it was time to try these unbelievably easy cookies.

The cookies were gooey, had the perfect amount of chocolate, and the rich nuttiness of the almond butter cut through the sweetness. The inside of one of the cookies. Erin McDowell/Insider I was amazed at how easy these cookies were to make, but even more impressed by the final result.