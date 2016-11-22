'Martha and Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party' will be back for second season

VH1’s buzzy new celebrity cooking show, “Martha and Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party,” has been renewed for a second season after just two episodes.

“It’s early, but Martha and Snoop deserve it,” the show’s creator SallyAnn Salsano told Business Insider on Monday.

“I feel like it’s the right thing to do,” she added. “The show is working. Why not get rocking?”

Salsano’s excitement over the show’s renewal is shared by its stars, who broke the news to their followers Monday afternoon on Twitter.

if u cant handle the heat get out the kitchen !! #MarthaAndSnoop season 2 picced up !! ???? ✨ ????????

— Snoop Dogg (@SnoopDogg) November 21, 2016

“The hardest thing in the world is to do a season one,” Salsano said of what she’s learning from shooting the first season of the cooking show. “Getting to do season two is always like the exhale moment of OK, now, let’s perfect it. You can look back and see things that you love, what the audience loved.”

And Snoop and Stewart have no shortage of recipes.

“To be honest, it was hard to come up with just 10 things they wanted to make,” the executive producer told us. “It was like Russian Roulette. They would tell me that they don’t want to get rid of this or that, and I would say, ‘Guys, we can only make 10 things.'”

For now, there are no details on when the show will return for its second season.

The show’s premiere episode debuted to three million viewers, winning its time slot and becoming 2016’s highest-rated new unscripted show on cable for 2016.

“Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party” features the rapper and the domestic diva cooking their favourite recipes for their famous guests and a live studio audience. Season one’s episodes include guests Ice Cube, Seth Rogen, Wiz Khalifa, Rick Ross, 2 Chainz, Naya Rivera, Jason Derulo, 50 Cent, Fat Joe, Mike Epps, Kathy Griffin, Robin Thicke, and Bella Thorne.

Season one’s episodes currently air Mondays at 10 p.m. on VH1.

