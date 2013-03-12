Wild Animal Bites Soccer Player In The Middle Of A Match In Switzerland

Photo: REUTERS/Pascal Lauener
FC Zurich player Loris Benito got bit on the finger by a wild marten that invaded the pitch during the game against FC Thun yesterday.According to the AP, the animal made its way onto the field early in the match.
Play was stopped, but the marten escaped in the stands, only to come out onto the field a few minutes later.
The second time he came out, Zurich player Loris Benito was able to wrangle him with two hands:
Photo: YouTube
Unfortunately for Benito, the animal wiggled its head free and bit him in the finger:
Photo: REUTERS/Pascal Lauener
Zurich went on to win 4-0.
Here’s the video, you can see Benito grabbing him at the 45-second mark:
This is what a marten looks like. They’re woodland weasel-type things.
Photo: Wikimedia Commons
