Patriots tight end had a great breakdown of how he caught a critical touchdown in the Patriots' win over the Ravens

Maddie Meyer/Getty Tom Brady reacts after Martellus Bennett scored a touchdown against the Ravens.

The New England Patriots are going to need tight end Martellus Bennett to step up in the wake of Rob Gronkowski’s season-ending back injury.

In Week 14, Bennett delivered, catching four passes for 70 yards, including a big third-quarter touchdown to give the Patriots a 23-3 lead over the Baltimore Ravens.

After the game, Bennett was asked about the touchdown, which he brought down after a mid-air wrestling match with Ravens linebacker Zachary Orr, and gave a great breakdown of it.

“I had it,” said Bennett (via WEEI). “Sometimes there’s one slice of pizza left and there’s two hands to reach into the box. I’m always going to get the last slice.”

Bennett then added an important qualifier.

“Unless it’s my wife’s hand. Then I’ll let her get it.”

Here’s the catch by Bennett:

The touchdown gave the Patriots the breathing room they needed. On the ensuing two drives, the Patriots fumbled, setting up touchdowns for the Ravens to get within 17-23. The Ravens couldn’t close the gap, kicking a field goal to make it 20-23, before Tom Brady delivered a huge strike to Chris Hogan for a touchdown to put the Patriots up 29-23, essentially closing out the game.

