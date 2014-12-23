Marshawn Lynch Says 'Thanks For Asking' To Every Question In Bizarre Press Conference

Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch gave another single-answer press conference after his team’s 35-6 demolition of the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday night.

Lynch is known for his aversion to the media. He was fined $US100,000 for refusing to talk to reporters after a game in November. He responded by answering “yeah” to every question at a press conference the next week.

On Sunday he did the same thing, but with the phrase, “Thanks for asking.”

Here’s the transcript from Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times (video below):

On his big run for the touchdown: “Thank you.” On how his stomach is feeling: “Thank you for asking.” On if he is feeling better: “Thanks for asking.” On what he saw on the long touchdown run: “Thanks for asking.” On his touchdown run: “Thanks for asking. (Reporter: ‘What’s that?’) I said, ‘thanks for asking.’ (Reporter: ‘Can you talk about the run?’) I know. I said, ‘thank you for asking.’ I appreciate it.” On if he can describe the 79-yard touchdown run: “Thanks for asking.” On his stomach issues early in the game: “I appreciate you asking about my stomach. Thank you.” On if there was any concern if he was going to play at all tonight: “Thanks for asking. I appreciate it.”

The NFL can force Lynch to talk to the media, but they can’t force him to say anything meaningful.

This is more interesting than 98% of athlete interviews anyway:

