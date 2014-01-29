Marshawn Lynch Officially Signs An Endorsement Deal With Skittles

Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch officially signed an endorsement deal with the Skittles.

The deal will pay Lynch an undisclosed endorsement fee and include a $US10,000 donation to his Fam First Foundation every time he scores a touchdown in the Super Bowl according to ESPN’s Darren Rovell.

Skittles could make millions off the deal just from his presence in the Super Bowl.

Here’s the statement from ESPN:

“Striking a deal with Lynch still could turn into a bargain for the brand. Last week, media monitoring company Kantar Media told Ad Age that Lynch’s presence in the Super Bowl could be worth as much as $US5 million to Skittles”.

To honour Seattle’s “12th man” aka the Seahawks fanbase, Skittles will also auction off a Skittles-covered football helmet and football and a Skittles-covered megaphone per report.

They are also set to release a limited edition “Seattle Mix” of Skittles:

The Seattle fanbase has already fed off of Lynch’s Skittles craze with “The Beast” being sold in the stadium starting in the playoffs:

