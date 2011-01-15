Here's How One Play Saved Marshawn Lynch's Career

He bulled, blasted and traversed his way through the bulk of the New Orleans Saints’ defence and into a new realm of renown, and a few hours later Marshawn Lynch decided to hit the town. Only then, in a Seattle restaurant abuzz with the Seahawks’ stunning 41-36 playoff upset of the defending Super Bowl champs last Saturday and the signature moment that sealed it, did the 24-year-old halfback begin to understand the significance of his act.



“It was crazy,” Lynch recalled Thursday night. “One girl came up to me and yelled, ‘Oh my [expletive] God!’ She kept saying it, over and over. She didn’t say anything else but that. I just looked at her, and she kept on going with it.”

Read the full story at Yahoo! Sports >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.