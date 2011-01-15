Here's How One Play Saved Marshawn Lynch's Career

Michael Silver
Marshawn Lynch NFL Seahawks Saints

He bulled, blasted and traversed his way through the bulk of the New Orleans Saints’ defence and into a new realm of renown, and a few hours later Marshawn Lynch decided to hit the town. Only then, in a Seattle restaurant abuzz with the Seahawks’ stunning 41-36 playoff upset of the defending Super Bowl champs last Saturday and the signature moment that sealed it, did the 24-year-old halfback begin to understand the significance of his act.

“It was crazy,” Lynch recalled Thursday night. “One girl came up to me and yelled, ‘Oh my [expletive] God!’ She kept saying it, over and over. She didn’t say anything else but that. I just looked at her, and she kept on going with it.”

Read the full story at Yahoo! Sports >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.