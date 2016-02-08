Marshawn Lynch tweeted a symbolic message during the Super Bowl suggesting he's retiring

It seems Marshawn Lynch has confirmed speculation that he’s retiring, and he chose to do it during the Super Bowl.

Lynch tweeted a picture of cleats hanging from telephone wires, suggesting, quite literally, he’s hanging up his cleats.

Here’s the tweet:

On one hand, the message seems clear, though it isn’t exactly an explicit way of announcing one’s retirement.

However, reports have indicated that Lynch has been telling close friends he’s retiring, and Seahawks GM John Schneider said on a radio show this offseason that all signs point to Lynch retiring.

So though it may not be an official announcement, it sure seems as though Beast Mode’s days in the NFL are done, and he chose to say it during the NFL’s biggest spectacle.

