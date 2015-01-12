Marshawn Lynch Gives Another Bizarre Press Conference, Says 'I'm Thankful' To Every Question

YouTube Marshawn Lynch is an interesting character.

Marshawn Lynch is known for his weird press conferences after the game. He has been fined for refusing to talk to the press, and when he does speak, he never gives any straight answers.

On Saturday night after the Seahawks beat the Panthers 31-17, Lynch responded to reporters by only saying “I’m thankful.” At first, Lynch isn’t even answering questions and just says “So y’all gonna try again? That’s what we’re gonna do?”

It’s safe to say Lynch is never going to give reporters the answers they want.

