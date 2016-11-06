Marshawn Lynch and his mum recreated his famous injury cart ride during Cal football game

In 2006, running back Marshawn Lynch was a Heisman Trophy candidate for the Cal Bears football team when he famously commandeered an injury cart and went for a joy ride near the end of a win over Washington.
Ten years later, Lynch is now retired from the NFL and Cal honored Lynch with a bobblehead. That bobblehead portrays Lynch riding the injury cart.
So, how better to introduce Lynch before the game against Washington then to have him — and his mum — recreate his crazy ride. In fact, it was so crazy that Lynch almost hit a member of the Cal band.
Here is the on-cart view, via the Cal Bears:
And here is the original cart ride back in 2006:
