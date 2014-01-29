Marshawn Lynch Gives Bizarre Interview On NFL Network After Storming Out Of Media Day

Tony Manfred
Marshawn lynchNFL Network

Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch provided the best moment of Super Bowl Media Day with a bizarre and spectacular interview on NFL Network.

After storming off the podium six minutes and 21 seconds into his one-hour media availability, the notoriously media-adverse Lynch returned to talk with Deion Sanders.

“I’m just ’bout that action, boss,” he said.

Dressed in sunglasses and a hooded jacket, he barely answered any of Deion’s questions.

