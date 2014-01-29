Marshawn Lynch Gives Bizarre Interview On NFL Network After Storming Out Of Media Day

Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch provided the best moment of Super Bowl Media Day with a bizarre and spectacular interview on NFL Network.
After storming off the podium six minutes and 21 seconds into his one-hour media availability, the notoriously media-adverse Lynch returned to talk with Deion Sanders.
“I’m just ’bout that action, boss,” he said.
Dressed in sunglasses and a hooded jacket, he barely answered any of Deion’s questions.
