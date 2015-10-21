TMZ: Marshawn Lynch was drag racing a teammate who crashed

Seattle Seahawks star running back Marshawn Lynch and teammate Fred Jackson were drag racing on a public street on Tuesday when Jackson crashed his car, according to a report by TMZ.

The accident happened right near the team’s practice facility outside Seattle, and according to witnesses Jackson and Lynch were racing down a straight away on a public street … as they left practice. Fred was in a black Corvette and Marshawn in a red Dodge Charger … We’re told Jackson somehow lost control and smashed into a larger planter box, and then a stop sign. Several other players, including Richard Sherman, stopped at the accident scene and attempted to help Jackson out of the car.

According to the report, police were called to the scene. However, Lynch drove off and Jackson was taken back to the team facilities by team “staffers.”

Here is the car that was allegedly being driven by Jackson.

Here’s the scene of accident outside VMAC pic.twitter.com/S70o2R34tt — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) October 21, 2015

We have reached out to the Seahawks for comment.

