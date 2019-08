Marshawn Lynch doesn’t spend his NFL salary; he lives off of his endorsement deals. Despite recently announcing his retirement from the NFL, his endorsement deals from Skittles, Nike, Activision, Pepsi, and more, should keep him happy for a long time.

