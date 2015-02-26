Marshawn Lynch channels 'Boyhood' in bizarre trailer for movie about his life

Things keep getting weirder and weirder for Marshawn Lynch. The famously media-shy Seattle Seahawks running back and Skittles spokesperson can now add another title to his resume: actor.

On Tuesday, a montage of scenes from “Family First: The Marshawn Lynch Story” appeared on the YouTube channel belonging to the film’s director Mario Bobino. The four-minute clip shows what appears to be a pretty standard, Hollywood-style biopic of the famous football player’s life, albeit on a much smaller budget than most major motion pictures.

Most coverage of the trailer has been negative, suggesting the clip looks unprofessional and low-budget. However we’re going to give it the benefit of the doubt since, in the video’s YouTube caption, the director says the clip “is not a trailer,” and that “it’s only a promotion to spark interest.”

The clip is undoubtedly raw and unpolished. In fact, one scene that takes place at a high school football game lacks background noise from the crowd. So we’ll have to wait and see. The movie currently doesn’t have a release date.

Maybe we’re reading into things a little too much, but the final shot of the trailer recalls the final scene of the Oscar-winning movie “Boyhood.” Lynch is talking to a girl and, for a brief moment, looks directly into the camera.

Here’s the shot from “Family First.”

And here’s the shot from “Boyhood.”

