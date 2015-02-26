US

Marshawn Lynch channels 'Boyhood' in bizarre trailer for movie about his life

Graham Flanagan

Things keep getting weirder and weirder for Marshawn Lynch. The famously media-shy Seattle Seahawks running back and Skittles spokesperson can now add another title to his resume: actor.

On Tuesday, a montage of scenes from “Family First: The Marshawn Lynch Story” appeared on the YouTube channel belonging to the film’s director Mario Bobino. The four-minute clip shows what appears to be a pretty standard, Hollywood-style biopic of the famous football player’s life, albeit on a much smaller budget than most major motion pictures.

Most coverage of the trailer has been negative, suggesting the clip looks unprofessional and low-budget. However we’re going to give it the benefit of the doubt since, in the video’s YouTube caption, the director says the clip “is not a trailer,” and that “it’s only a promotion to spark interest.”

The clip is undoubtedly raw and unpolished. In fact, one scene that takes place at a high school football game lacks background noise from the crowd. So we’ll have to wait and see. The movie currently doesn’t have a release date.

Maybe we’re reading into things a little too much, but the final shot of the trailer recalls the final scene of the Oscar-winning movie “Boyhood.” Lynch is talking to a girl and, for a brief moment, looks directly into the camera.

Here’s the shot from “Family First.”

MARSHAWN EYES copyDebonair ProductionsDebonair Productions

And here’s the shot from “Boyhood.”

BOYHOOD EYESIFC FilmsIFC Films

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.