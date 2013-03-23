March Madness Villain Marshall Henderson Says He's 'Tired Of Doing All This Stuff For Free' In Brilliant Press Conference

Marshall Henderson — college basketball’s greatest villain — spoke to the media yesterday, and he had some predictably excellent quotes, USA Today’s Chris Chase reports.



The Ole Miss player (who faces favoured Wisconsin today) said he wanted to get paid, embraced his villain role, and cracked a joke about not being good at maths.

On his goals in the tournament:

“I’m trying to get paid here soon because I’m tired of doing all this stuff for free. And this is where you make your money, the NCAA tournament.”

When asked whether his villain schtick is calculated:

“I guess. I don’t know. I’m not real good at maths.… Other than two, plus three. I know that one well.”

On his favourite college basketball team:

“I’ve been a Duke fan since my dad ever told me anything about basketball. It was all about Duke, Duke, Duke. I love the way they play.”

Henderson has earned his reputation of the biggest troll in the sport. He taunts fans, talks trash, and talks bluntly in the media.

But this quotes show that he’s pretty self-aware about what he’s doing. He doesn’t take himself seriously at all, and it’s clear that he’s intentionally doing things to get people riled up.

