Ole Miss Bad Boy Marshall Henderson Trashes The NIT, Says What Everyone's Thinking

Tony Manfred
marshall henderson laughing ole miss player

Kentucky lost in the first round of the NIT last night to tiny Robert Morris.

And Marshall Henderson — the Mississippi player who has become college basketball’s biggest villain — has a theory why.

During the game last night, he tweeted that Kentucky didn’t care about the game. Adding, “i know i wouldnt wanna be playin in the NIT.”

The NIT is the butt of a lot of jokes among fans these days. But it’s still publicly respected by the powers that be at ESPN and the NCAA, so Henderson’s tweet was a small act of defiance.

Henderson says some questionable stuff sometimes, but he’s telling it like it is here:

