Infamous Ole Miss Player Marshall Henderson Says He's Boycotting ESPN Over The Michael Sam Kiss In A NSFW Tweet

In an anti-gay tweet, ex-Ole Miss basketball player Marshall Henderson said he’s boycotting SportsCenter for showing Michael Sam kiss his boyfriend after getting drafted on Saturday.

Henderson called the kiss “nasty” and “SICKENING” and too vulgar to be viewed by children in the profanity-laced tweet:

Henderson played his final season for Ole Miss in 2013-14. He was infamous for trash-talking on the court and getting into trouble off of it.

After he posted the tweet, the internet was quick to point out his hypocrisy:

The anti-gay belief that the kiss was vulgar and corruptive has been expressed by other athletes in the wake of the broadcast.

Ex-Texans running back Derrick Ward:

Current Miami Dolphins player Don Jones was fined by his team and forced to apologise after tweeting “OMG” and “horrible” after the kiss.

Here’s full video of Sam’s fantastic, emotional reaction to getting drafted:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.