Marshall Henderson Has A Preposterous Explanation For His Anti-Gay Michael Sam Tweets

Tony Manfred
Marshall henderson yelling at crowdAP

Earlier today Marshall Henderson tweeted that he was boycotting ESPN for showing Michael Sam kissing his boyfriend during the NFL Draft.

It immediately blew up in his face. Everyone ripped him.

Now, he says those tweets were all part of a sociological study designed by his gay friend, who’s a psychology major.

It’s the most preposterous explanation for offensive tweeting we’ve ever seen from an athlete. It’s the new “I got hacked.”

“Totally was 100% for the project,” he wrote.

Marshall explains:













Amazing. People aren’t buying it:

