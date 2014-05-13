Marshall Henderson Has A Preposterous Explanation For His Anti-Gay Michael Sam Tweets

Earlier today Marshall Henderson tweeted that he was boycotting ESPN for showing Michael Sam kissing his boyfriend during the NFL Draft.

It immediately blew up in his face. Everyone ripped him.

Now, he says those tweets were all part of a sociological study designed by his gay friend, who’s a psychology major.

It’s the most preposterous explanation for offensive tweeting we’ve ever seen from an athlete. It’s the new “I got hacked.”

“Totally was 100% for the project,” he wrote.

THANK YOU EVERYONE FOR YOUR INPUT AND RESPONSES!!! MY NEXT TWEET IS REALLY GONNA THROW EVERYONE A CURVEBALL

— marshall henderson (@NativeFlash22) May 12, 2014

One of my best friends, WHO IS GAY, is about to graduate in psychology, asked me to say these things so he can have responses … TBC

— marshall henderson (@NativeFlash22) May 12, 2014

The point of his study was to see how people react when others say things or act a certain way against another group of people … TBC

— marshall henderson (@NativeFlash22) May 12, 2014

He chose gays because of how he relates to it and has to live it EVERYDAY of his life … He asked me because he knew I would get incredible

— marshall henderson (@NativeFlash22) May 12, 2014

Feedback, and OMG how crazy you people are lol … It is absolutely amazing to see what people have said, whether agreeing or disagreeing

— marshall henderson (@NativeFlash22) May 12, 2014

As far as what I said, Totally was 100% for the project … as far as my ACTUAL views – its irrelevant because its gonna happen regardless!

— marshall henderson (@NativeFlash22) May 12, 2014

Sorry for messing with everyone like that!!! Everyone really helped my boy AND FOR THAT WE ARE EXTREMELY APPRECIATIVE!!!

— marshall henderson (@NativeFlash22) May 12, 2014

ITS CALLED PSYCHOLOGY …. and everyone just got taken to school

— marshall henderson (@NativeFlash22) May 12, 2014

People shouldn’t be so fast to judge or react….. RIGHT OR WRONG???

— marshall henderson (@NativeFlash22) May 12, 2014

How important is education??? Everyone can get educated off this scenario … Think about it

— marshall henderson (@NativeFlash22) May 12, 2014

THANK YOU MICHAEL SAM FOR STANDING UP FOR YOU AND MAKING THIS WHOLE PROJECT POSSIBLE!!! TRYING TO BRIDGE THE GAP ONE DAY AT A TIME!!

— marshall henderson (@NativeFlash22) May 12, 2014

THANK YOU ALL!! HAVE A WONDERFUL MONDAY

— marshall henderson (@NativeFlash22) May 12, 2014

Amazing. People aren’t buying it:

