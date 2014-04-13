GOP Congresswoman Denies Report She's 'Testing The Waters' For A Presidential Run

AP Congresswoman Marsha Blackburn

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Tennessee Rep. Marsha Blackburn denied she had any interest in a potential 2016 run for president Saturday, a day after a report on Real Clear Politics said she would “test the waters.”

“Nah,” she told Business Insider in a brief interview Saturday at the Freedom Summit here in Manchester, where she was among a group of speakers that included top presidential candidates and Sens. Ted Cruz and Rand Paul. The Freedom Summit is hosted by the conservative groups Citizens United and Americans for Prosperity.

“Not at all. No. No. I am running for re-election in Tennessee.”

Asked if there’s anything that would change her public stance, she said, “Probably not. Goodness, no.”

An anonymous aide to Blackburn told Real Clear Politics she was coming to New Hampshire to “test the waters” and see the reaction she received. The aide also said there could be a “void to fill,” because no other female GOP candidates have been openly pursuing the possibility of a run.

One of Blackburn’s aides told Business Insider they didn’t know where the story came from.

“Don’t read into it,” the aide said.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.