Marsh Fires And Smoke Push New Orleans Into A State Of Emergency

Photo: AP

A second swamp fire outside New Orleans has filled the city with smoke, prompting Mayor Mitch Landrieu to declare an emergency and call in the National Guard.According to The Washington Post, the smoke that’s been hazing downtown for days is getting worse and to contain the blaze, the four helicopters dropping water will be joined by five more Wednesday.



The National Weather Service reports haze from the fire is reported as far west as Baton Rouge and its smoke alert is expanded from New Orleans and six local parishes to towns 100 miles from the city.

The fire has consumed about 1,000 acres and continues to spread.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.