Terrific Animation Of Mars Rover Spinning Its Wheels For The First Time

For two weeks, Mars rover Curiosity has been stretching its limbs, so to speak as scientists and engineers at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory test out the robot’s various instruments before it gets down to doing some real work.



Yesterday, NASA readied the one-ton rover for its first test drive, which happened around 2. p.m. ET today, by turning four of its six wheels. The wheel can rotate 360 degrees.

Here’s a terrific GIF of the Curiosity’s right rear wheel wiggling in the gravel.

