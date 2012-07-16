These Pictures Are The Closest You Will Probably Ever Get To Mars

Photo: NASA/JPL-Caltech/Cornell/Arizona State Univ.

Just a few days ago the Mars Rover Opportunity sent back this amazing shot giving us a glimpse into what the Red Planet really is like. Did you know that Mars is currently host to three functional orbiting spacecraft: Mars Odyssey, Mars Express, and the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter, and one on the surface, the Mars Exploration Rover Opportunity.



With another rover, Curiosity scheduled to land next month, we wanted to explore what we have seen of the Red Planet so far.

