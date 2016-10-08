Take a tour of the Mars Chocolate office in the US, where life-size M&M's greet you at the door with free candy

Courtney Verrill A giant M&M holding a bin of free candy in the office’s lobby.

Working for a candy company can be pretty sweet — especially if your employer is Mars.

According to employees at Mars Chocolate — a segment of the $33 billion Mars candy, pet care, and beverage company — the free Snickers and M&Ms aren’t even the best part of their job.

“Mars Chocolate is a truly unique place to work,” one associate told Business Insider during a visit to the Hackettstown, New Jersey, office in May 2016. “Everyone is passionate about the work they are doing — and the people are incredible. We are one big family and that’s not something you get everywhere.”

Mars — which was ranked on Fortune’s “100 Best Companies To Work For” list in 2013, 2014, 2015, and 2016 — employs 72,000 people (who they call “associates”) worldwide and over 25,000 in the US. About 16,000 of those global associates work for Mars Chocolate.

Here are some photos from our tour of the Mars Chocolate North America office in Hackettstown:

Four friendly M&Ms greet you at the main entrance of the building. Courtney Verrill Of the 16,000 Mars Chocolate associates around the globe, about 1,200 of them are in Hackettstown. Courtney Verrill Mars Chocolate produces 29 candy brands in total, including the billion-dollar global brands M&M's, Snickers, Dove, Milky Way, and Twix. The Mars Chocolate North America campus is also home to the M&M's factory, where 50% of all M&M's sold in the US are made. When you walk through the front doors of the office building, giant M&M's greet you with bins of complimentary candy. Courtney Verrill The Hackettstown M&Ms factory opened in 1958. The Mars Chocolate office was added to the plant in 1979. Courtney Verrill The M&M's brand was first launched in 1940. Today, the Hackettstown plant produces M&M's Milk Chocolate, M&M's Minis, and Peanut M&M's, as well as 21 different colours and custom print M&M's. Courtney Verrill Not too surprisingly, snacks are free for associates. The office has multiple vending machines. To get a snack, you just select the item you want and it comes flying out -- no cash required! Courtney Verrill 'Of course the free candy is a great perk,' notes one associate. 'But what makes this a truly wonderful place to work is the sense of family. Also, the culture is unlike anywhere else. People who work here often stay for a very long time -- sometimes their entire career. And their kids will come work here. And then their grandkids. That says something about the company.' Courtney Verrill Between 10% to 15% of the associates who work at the Hackettstown campus are generational associates, meaning a family member preceded them at the plant or office. Courtney Verrill During our tour, various associates commented on the 'unmatched' culture, and reiterated the importance of Mars' five principals: quality, responsibility, mutuality, efficiency, and freedom to span generations, geographies, languages, and cultures. Courtney Verrill Mars offers a volunteer program called MVP (Mars Volunteer Program). Associates are encouraged to give back on a local, national, and/or global scale. In 2015, over 2,200 Mars Chocolate associates volunteered for more than 7,000 hours. Courtney Verrill 'It's also a very collaborative environment,' says an associate. 'We all work together in some capacity.' Courtney Verrill The open office is approximately 100,000 square feet. Courtney Verrill 'We're very open and transparent,' says an associate. 'Even our conference room walls are clear glass!' she jokes. Courtney Verrill Each conference room is named and themed after a chocolate product. Courtney Verrill Everywhere you go, you see candy! Courtney Verrill The office also features a cafeteria, which offers employees gourmet meals. Courtney Verrill 'We take health and wellness seriously here,' says an associate. 'We think of chocolate as a treat ... something you indulge in occasionally.' Courtney Verrill The campus is 104 acres. 'You'll regularly find employees taking a walk around campus to get some exercise,' says an associate. Courtney Verrill The M&M's factory, a 460,000-square-foot facility, is a short walk from the office. The sweet chocolate aroma seeps out of the factory and hits you as you exit the office building. We didn't mind it one bit. Courtney Verrill

