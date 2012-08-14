Imagine You're Walking On Mars With This Interactive Panorama

Pan. Zoom. Tilt. That’s all you need to do to feel like you’re kicking up dust on Mars with the latest interactive panorama of Curiosity’s landing site, Gale Crater.



The high-resolution, rotatable image was created by photographer Andew Bodrov of 360 Cities by piecing together static images beamed back by the Mars rover.

Bodrov made some slight adjustments to the pictures. He told TPM’s Carl Franzen that he Photoshopped a sun into the Martian sky and added a colour filter to “make it more representable.”

Here are a couple screenshots. Head over to 360 Cities for the full experience.

Photo: 360 Cities

Photo: 360 Cities

