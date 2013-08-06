The 20 Most Exciting Moments From Curiosity Rover's First Year On Mars

NASA/JPL-Caltech/Malin Space Science Systems NASA’s Mars rover Curiosity used its Mars Hand Lens Imager (MAHLI) to snap a set of 55 high-resolution images on Oct. 31, 2012. Researchers stitched the pictures together to create this full-colour self-portrait.

As of today, Aug. 5, 2013, the Curiosity Mars rover has spent an whole year on the Red planet.

She’s supposed to be there for two years total, investigating if ancient Mars was once habitable — a feat she actually already accomplished a few months ago.

As she touched down on Mars Aug. 5, 2012, after seven unmanned minutes spent in terror, waiting for the culmination of decades of work, a scream of excitement shook the Curiosity rover’s control room.

“Touchdown confirmed, we are safe on Mars,” engineer Allen Chen said over the radio, eliciting tears of joy and congratulatory hugs between all the blue-shirted Jet Propulsion Laboratory staff.

Curiosity is on Mars to investigate several things, including studying the climate and geology, searching for signs of life and water, and determining if the planet could ever be made habitable for humans. She was made to last for a two-year mission — and is already half way though it.

